Explosion near Israel embassy in New Delhi sparks security concerns

Guwahati, Dec 27: A loud explosion occurred near the Israel Embassy in New Delhi, raising concerns of a possible attack. The incident occurred on Tuesday evening around 5 p.m., and no embassy staff members were harmed, as confirmed by authorities.

Delhi Police swiftly initiated an investigation into the incident, with support from the National Investigation Agency, which thoroughly examined the site.

Following the blast, CCTV footage analysis led the police to identify two suspects, although their involvement in the explosion remains unconfirmed.

At the scene, law enforcement officials discovered a letter addressed to the Israeli ambassador, which has been sent for forensic examination to determine possible fingerprints. Additionally, a flag was found wrapped with the letter.

In response to the incident, Israel issued an advisory saying that the blast near the Embassy might be “an attack”. The advisory was issued for Israeli citizens in India, particularly in New Delhi. It asked Israelis to avoid visiting crowded places such as malls and markets and to stay alert. It also asked them to “avoid externalizing Israeli symbols”.

“Avoid participating in events with many participants that are not secure. Avoid posting trip details on social networks and posting photos and visit details before the trip and in real time,” the advisory said.

This cautionary advice appears to serve as a pre-emptive measure against potential further incidents.

The situation is under close scrutiny as authorities work to ascertain the nature of the explosion and the possible motives behind it.