Ex Pak PM Imran Khan receives 10-year jail term for exposing official secrets

Guwahati, Jan 30: Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has been handed a 10-year jail sentence in a controversial case related to a leaked document, according to the media and his party’s spokesperson.

The verdict was delivered during a trial conducted within the facility where Khan has been held since he was arrested in August.

The development comes as the country heads to the polls on February 8.

The case revolves around accusations that Khan revealed the contents of a secret cable sent by the country's ambassador in Washington to the government in Islamabad.

Meanwhile, Khan’s party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), said both Khan and former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had been sentenced to 10 years each by a special court.

It said the party would challenge the decision. "We don't accept this illegal decision," Khan's lawyer, Naeem Panjutha, posted on social media platform X.