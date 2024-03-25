Ex-NITI Aayog employee pursuing PhD in London dies in road mishap

Guwahati, Mar 25: In a tragic incident, the former employee of NITI Aayog pursuing her PhD at the prestigious London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) lost her life in a road accident as she was hit by a truck while cycling back home from the university.

According to reports, the news of the death of the PhD student, identified as Cheistha Kochhar, was shared by her father online. However, the Metropolitan Police has yet to officially name the victim and has appealed for witnesses to the fatal collision that took place on Clerkenwell Raod, near the junction with Farringdon Road, on March 19.

In a statement, the Met Police said, “Officers attended along with paramedics from London Ambulance Service. A 33-year-old woman was found seriously injured. Despite the efforts of emergency services, she died at the scene. Her next of kin has been informed.”

“The lorry, believed to be a refuse vehicle, stopped at the scene, and the driver is helping police with their enquiries. There has been no arrest and enquiries into the circumstances continue,” the statement added.

It may be mentioned that Cheistha was a doctoral candidate studying behavioural research since she moved to London from Haryana last year.

“She made her mark in all these institutions and is still remembered very fondly for her creativeness, spontaneity, compassion, helpfulness, smiling demeanour, and yet excelling in academics and co-curricular activities like debating, drawing and dramatics,” her father, Lieutenant General Dr S. P Kochhar, Director General at the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), said in his tribute to Cheistha.

“Her heart was at obtaining a doctorate in behavioural science under Org Behaviour from LSE. She got selected with a full scholarship and joined in September ’23. She was the only student to be selected for this programme and was working under Prof. Sosa,” he said.