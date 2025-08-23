Emergency response is triggered in China as Typhoon Kajiki moves closer

Beijing, Aug 23: China on Saturday activated a Level-IV emergency response to flooding and typhoon in Hainan Province as Typhoon Kajiki, the 13th typhoon of this year, is approaching, according to the Ministry of Emergency Management.

The State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters has initiated emergency response measures and dispatched a work team to the southern province to assist with local flood and typhoon relief efforts, the ministry said.

At 11 am Saturday, the centre of Typhoon Kajiki was located around 650 km east of Hainan's Sanya City over the sea, and it is forecast to move westward at a speed of up to 25 km per hour with its intensity expected to strengthen significantly, according to meteorological authorities.

China's National Meteorological Centre on Saturday issued a yellow alert for Typhoon Kajiki, warning that it is likely to make landfall or pass close to the southern coast of Hainan Island around Sunday evening.

Parts of Hainan Island, and the Xisha Islands and the Zhongsha Islands were expected to see heavy to torrential rainfall from Saturday to Sunday, it said.

China has a four-tier emergency response system, with Level I being the most severe response, and a four-tier weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue, Xinhua news agency reported.

Earlier on August 13, Typhoon Podul, the 11th typhoon of the year, made landfall in eastern Taiwan's Taitung County, bringing severe storms to Hualien and Taitung, according to the local meteorological agency.

On July 30, Co-May, the eighth typhoon of this year, made landfall in east China's Shanghai Municipality.

The centre of Typhoon Co-May (tropical storm level) made its second landfall on the coast of Fengxian District, Shanghai. At the time of landfall, the maximum wind speed near the center was 23 metres per second, accompanied by a central minimum pressure of 978 hectopascals.

To defend against the typhoon, Fengxian District has made early preparations to identify potential risks and carry out the relocation and resettlement of people in dangerous areas.

The district had closed scenic spots and guided 71 fishing vessels to enter the port for shelter.

Fengxian District had transferred and resettled a total of 15,172 people, among whom 4,660 were placed in centralised resettlement, and 45 resettlement sites had been put into use.

A total of 918 emergency rescue teams, involving 7,741 people, were deployed by professional departments such as power supply, telecommunications, and drainage in the district.

