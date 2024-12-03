Emailed bomb threat disrupts Malta's schools

Valletta, Dec 3: Over 100 schools in Malta were disrupted after they received an email claiming that there were explosives in their building. Despite being a seemingly "coordinated attack," no risks were taken, and children were evacuated until the authorities gave them the green light to let students back inside and resume classes on Monday.

Government sources told Xinhua news agency that all schools received the identical email, and it seemed like a "coordinated attack". The email, sent early on Monday morning, warned schools that "explosive devices are located in your building". Authorities at first considered closing all schools for the day but then decided against it on the advice of bomb disposal experts. The police's cybercrime unit is investigating the email and its origins.

In a joint statement, the Education and Home Affairs Ministry said the emailed threat was "not specific" and that an investigation into the matter is ongoing. Initial indications suggest that the emails were sent from a foreign IP address, according to Malta's media report.