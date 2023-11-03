Elon Musk tells Rishi Sunak AI will eliminate need for jobs

Guwahati, Nov 3: Tech billionaire Elon Musk has predicted that artificial intelligence will eventually mean that no one will have to work.

He was speaking to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during an unusual "in conversation" event at the end of this week's summit on AI.

Speaking in the lavish Lancaster House in London, the Tesla chief executive and owner of SpaceX and X said he believed there would come a time when “you can have a job if you want a job… but AI will able to do everything”.

Terming AI as "one of the most disruptive forces in history, "Musk said that there will come a point when no jobs are needed.

Musk, who served as an initial board member of ChatGPT creator OpenAI, has previously called for a six-month pause on the development of new artificial intelligence. He launched his own AI.

During a press conference after the two-day AI Safety Summit, Sunak said that companies should not be expected to “mark their own homework” on the safety of AI.

The Tesla and X (formerly Twitter) chief also said it would be important to have a physical “off switch” in future to stop AI going wrong.