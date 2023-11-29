Elon Musk receives invitation from Hamas to visit Gaza to witness ‘massacres and destruction’

Guwahati, Nov 29: Following Elon Musk's recent trip to Israel, he has now received an invitation from Hamas to visit Gaza and witness the aftermath of Israeli attacks on the enclave.

The invitation, extended by senior Hamas official Osama Hamdan on Tuesday, followed Musk's visit to a kibbutz targeted by Hamas gunmen during the October 7 attack, where he expressed his commitment to combating hatred.

According to reports, Musk was invited by Hamdan during a press conference in Beirut on Tuesday.

Hamdan emphasised the invitation, stating, “We invite him to visit Gaza to see the extent of the massacres and destruction committed against the people of Gaza, in compliance with the standards of objectivity and credibility.”

However, Musk, in response to the news, acknowledged the current danger in Gaza but stressed his belief in the long-term prosperity of the region for all parties. He shared these thoughts on his social media platform, X.

"Seems a bit dangerous there right now, but I do believe that a long-term prosperous Gaza is good for all sides," Musk wrote on X.

On Monday, Musk visited Kfar Aza in Israel, one of the first places attacked by the Hamas militant group during its unprecedented assault on October 7. It's worth noting that Musk has faced severe criticism for hosting anti-Semitic content on his platform, X, and has been under fire for perceived shortcomings in addressing antisemitism.