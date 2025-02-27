Egypt rejects Israeli proposal for Cairo to take over Gaza administration

Cairo, Feb 27: Egypt has firmly dismissed any proposals suggesting it take over the temporary administration of the Gaza Strip, reiterating its unwavering commitment to a comprehensive and lasting resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Any proposals that circumvent the constants of the Egyptian and Arab position, and the sound foundations for dealing with the essence of the conflict, are "rejected and unacceptable," Egypt's official Middle East News Agency reported on Wednesday, citing the Egyptian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Tamim Khalaf.

Khalaf described such proposals as "half-solutions" that would only perpetuate cycles of conflict rather than achieving a permanent peace, Xinhua news agency reported. He further underscored the inseparable nature of the Palestinian territories, stressing the "organic connection between the Gaza Strip, the West Bank, including East Jerusalem," stressing that these territories constitute the land of the future Palestinian state, and must be subject to full Palestinian sovereignty and administration.

On Tuesday, Israeli Opposition leader Yair Lapid proposed an eight-year minimum term for Egyptian administration over Gaza, following the war in Gaza, with the international community's settlement of Egypt's foreign debt as the incentive. Lapid envisioned a security mechanism involving Israel, Egypt, the United States, and Arab countries to coordinate security in Gaza, but did not provide details. He said, "The Egyptians ruled Gaza before, and they know how to do it." He added that he had not discussed the plan with Egyptian officials directly but had spoken with “leaders throughout the region".

Lapid's proposal, which he presented as an eight-point plan, included a continuation of the current ceasefire until the final stage is completed, with the release of all hostages and Israeli forces remaining on the outer borders of Gaza. It also suggested Egyptian administration of Gaza under a UN Security Council resolution, including internal security and civil affairs. Egypt had previously administered the Gaza Strip from 1948 to 1967. It has categorically rejected US President Donald Trump's proposal for the US to take over the Gaza Strip, deport its native population to Egypt and Jordan, and build a so-called Riviera in the Middle East.

Egypt, Jordan, and other Arab nations have condemned the US plan to displace the Palestinians from their historical homeland, insisting instead on making headway with the two-state solution as the only just way to resolve the Palestinian issue. Instead of Trump's proposed displacement scheme, Egypt is preparing a comprehensive plan for rebuilding the heavily devastated Gaza Strip without displacing the Palestinians. Cairo is hosting an emergency Arab Summit on March 4 to discuss ways to support the Palestinians and their cause.