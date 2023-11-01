Egypt opens Rafah border for limited evacuation

Guwahati, Nov 1: The Rafah border crossing between Egypt and Gaza has been temporarily opened for the first time since the Israel-Hamas conflict began.

This move aims to facilitate the evacuation of numerous injured people from Gaza who in need of medical treatment, as well as hundreds of foreign passport holders. Many individuals were observed heading towards the border area with their belongings.

The border's opening was the result of negotiations involving Israel, Egypt, and Hamas, with coordination from the United States. Qatar played a significant role in mediating the process, ultimately leading to the border's temporary opening.

International pressure for humanitarian reasons played a pivotal role in the decision to open the borders. In addition to severely injured individuals, foreign nationals and dual citizens will also be permitted to leave the enclave.

Furthermore, Gaza is currently facing a complete disruption of internet and mobile phone services. Communication breakdowns occurred over the weekend when Israeli troops increased their presence in Gaza.