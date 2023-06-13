Ecuador: Woman wakes up inside coffin after being declared dead

Guwahati, Jun 13: In an unusual incident, an elderly Ecuadoran woman who was declared dead at a hospital in Ecuador shocked everyone by waking up inside a coffin.

In a video which went viral showed Bella Montoya, aged 76, in her open coffin was panting while two men assist her.

Montaya’s son Gilbert Balbern stated that "she was hitting the box" with her left hand after the five-hour wake.

The Martin Icaza public hospital, in the coastal town of Babahoyo, declared Montoya dead on Friday after Montaya was hospitalized with a suspected stroke.