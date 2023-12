Guwahati, Dec 2: An earthquake of magnitude 5.6 jolted Bangladesh on Saturday and tremors were felt in India as well.

As per the National Centre for Seismology website, the jolt was felt at 9: 05 AM.

The epicentre of the quake was in Bangladesh and it lay at a depth of 55 km

No reports of damage to property or loss of life have been reported till now.