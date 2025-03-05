EAM Jaishankar holds bilateral talks with UK PM Keir Starmer in London

London, March 5: External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar met the UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer during his official visit at 10 Downing Street in London to convey warm greetings from Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as discussed advancing bilateral economic cooperation and enhancing people-to-people exchanges between the two countries. The UK PM also shared his views on the Ukraine conflict with the EAM, Jaishankar said on Tuesday in a post on X.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said, "Delighted to call on Prime Minister @Keir_Starmer at @10DowningStreet today. Conveyed the warm greetings of PM @narendramodi. Discussed taking forward our bilateral, economic cooperation and enhancing people-to-people exchanges. PM Starmer also shared UK's perspective on the Ukraine conflict." The EAM also met UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy and other senior leaders.

In another post on X, the EAM shared his meeting with the UK's Foreign Secretary, David Lammy, where he thanked him for the welcome and expressed optimism for the meeting. "Thank you FS @DavidLammy for this extremely warm welcome at the Chevening House. Look forward to our discussions", the EAM wrote on X. Earlier on Tuesday, EAM Jaishankar held meetings with the Home Secretary and the Secretary of State for the Department of Business and Trade of the UK.

Upon meeting Home Secretary Yvette Cooper, EAM Jaishankar noted that the two leaders held discussions on areas such as flow of talent and joint efforts between India and the UK to tackle "trafficking and extremism". He said on X, "A good meeting with Home Secretary @YvetteCooperMP today in London. We discussed the flow of talent, people to people exchanges, and joint efforts in tackling trafficking and extremism." In his meeting with the Secretary of State for Business and Trade, Jonathan Reynolds, EAM Jaishankar highlighted that discussions were held on the progress in the free trade agreement talks between India and the UK.

He said, "Pleased to meet Secretary of State for @biztradegovuk @jreynoldsMP today in London. Discussed the progress on our FTA talks." As per the Ministry of External Affairs statement, EAM Jaishankar is on an official visit to the UK and Ireland till March 9, during which he will hold discussions to provide renewed impetus to India's friendly ties with both the UK and Ireland. In Ireland, EAM Jaishankar will meet with his Irish counterpart Simon Harris, other dignitaries and members of Indian community. EAM Jaishankar will visit Ireland on March 6 and 7.

India and Ireland share friendly bilateral relations based on shared democratic values, cultural ties and growing economic engagements. EAM's visit will provide renewed impetus to India's friendly ties with both the UK and Ireland, the statement said. The External Affairs Minister's meeting with the UK PM comes days after the rare public showdown at the White House involving US President Donald Trump, Vice-President JD Vance, and President Volodymyr Zelensky. Starmer hosted a summit with European leaders in London and vowed to work towards a peace deal to end the war in Ukraine after the showdown.