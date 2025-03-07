EAM Jaishankar calls on Ireland President Michael Higgins, discusses role of culture in strengthening nationhood

Dublin, March 7: External Affairs Minister (EAM), S. Jaishankar, has called on Irish President Michael D Higgins, marking the beginning of his visit to Ireland where he is also scheduled to hold bilateral talks with his Irish counterpart. EAM Jaishankar on Thursday conveyed the regards of President Droupadi Murmu to the Irish President and the two leaders discussed about the role of culture in strengthening the nationhood. The EAM, who is on a tour of the UK and Ireland this week, posted on Thursday on X, "Honoured to call on President Michael D. Higgins in Dublin this evening. Conveyed the warm regards of President Droupadi Murmu."

"Value his insights on the contemporary world and its development debates. Spoke of the role of culture in strengthening nationhood,” he said. It marks the second leg of EAM Jaishankar's visit which began in London on Tuesday. In Dublin, he is also scheduled to hold bilateral talks with Irish Foreign Minister Simon Harris. From Ireland, EAM Jaishankar will return to the UK to open new consulates in Belfast, Northern Ireland, and Manchester, northern England, over Friday and Saturday.

EAM Jaishankar is on an official visit to the United Kingdom and Ireland from March 4 to 9. During the Irish leg of his visit on March 6-7, the EAM will be meeting with his Irish counterpart, Simon Harris, other dignitaries and members of Indian community, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has said in an official statement. India and Ireland share friendly bilateral relations based on shared democratic values, cultural ties and growing economic engagements. India-Ireland interactions date back to the 19th century when a significant number of Irishmen joined the British Civil Service, medical, engineering and army services, the MEA said.

Ireland had supported and assisted India during the Covid-19 pandemic under EU-ECHO mechanism, Ireland sent emergency medical assistance of 1248 oxygen concentrators, 425 ventilators and 2 oxygen generators in two consignments. Ireland has consistently supported India in its fight against terror. In the aftermath of the Pulwama cross-border terrorist incident on February 14, 2019, resulting in the killing of 40 CRPF personnel, then Irish Deputy PM and FM Simon Coveney issued a statement, strongly condemning the suicide bombing, expressing concern at the increasing levels of violence in the region and maintaining that Ireland will continue to work with India and the international community to support a comprehensive international response to preventing and countering terrorism.

As per the MEA, Indian Embassy has been encouraging Irish companies to engage in major flagship programmes like "Make in India", "Digital India", "Clean India" and "Smart Cities".