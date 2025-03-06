EAM Jaishankar affirms India's stance on Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir

London, March 6: External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar spoke about the situation in Kashmir and the steps taken by the Indian government, such as removing Article 370, restoring growth and economic activity and social justice in Kashmir as well as holding elections which were successfully conducted in the Union Territory with a large turnout by the people there. He also added that the only the part of Jammu and Kashmir illegally controlled by India's neighbour Pakistan is the only thing which was left from attaining complete resolution of the problems in Jammu and Kashmir. He delivered the remarks while speaking at the Chatham House in London.

On being asked about the issues of Kashmir, EAM Jaishankar said: "Look in Kashmir actually we have done I think good job solving most of it. I think, removing article 370 was one step number one. Then, restoring growth and economic activity and social justice in Kashmir. It was step number two, holding elections, which were done with a very high turnout for step number three. I think the part we are waiting for is the return of the stolen part of Kashmir, which is on the, the illegal Pakistani occupation. When that's done, I assure you. Kashmir solved."

Earlier in May 9, 2024, EAM Jaishankar had asserted that Pakistan-occupied Kashmir is a part of India and had said that every Indian political party was committed to ensuring that POK returns to India. During an interaction with students of Delhi University's Gargi College, New Delhi, EAM Jaishankar said, "All I can say about POK is that there a Parliament resolution every political party of this country is committed to ensuring that POK, which is a part of India, returns to India. That is our national commitment." He also asserted that the scrapping of Article 370 in August 2019 paved the way for people to think about the issue of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir as well.

"Because we have finally taken the right decision of Article 370, the POK issue has come to the front of people's thinking. The first pre-requisite for something happening is that it should be in your thoughts," he said. Earlier on May 5, 2024, EAM Jaishankar said that POK is part of India and that people were "made to forget" about it. Responding to a question on India's plans for POK during an event in Cuttack in Odisha, he said, "POK has never been out of this country. It is part of this country. There is a resolution of the Indian Parliament that POK is very much a part of India."

He said that India didn't tell Pakistan to vacate the region during the "early years of independence", due to which the "sorry state of affairs" continued. "When you have someone who is not a responsible custodian of the house, bahar se koi chori kar leta hai (someone steals from outside)," EAM Jaishankar said. The External Affairs Minister said that the people were "made to forget about the issue of POK" and it had been brought into the consciousness of the people again.