Dropping atomic bomb on Gaza is ‘an option’, says Israel minister; suspended

Guwahati, Nov 5: Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu said Sunday that one of Israel’s options in the war against Hamas was to drop a nuclear bomb on the Gaza Strip, in comments that were quickly disavowed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who also suspended the minister from cabinet meetings.

A member of the Otzma Yehudit party in Israel, Eliyahu made these statements during a radio interview.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu lambasted Eliyahu for his comments, saying those are "not based in reality".

“Israel and the IDF are operating in accordance with the highest standards of international law to avoid harming innocents. We will continue to do so until our victory,” the Prime Minister of Israel wrote on X.

When asked if an atomic bomb should be detonated on the enclave in an interview with Radio Kol Berama, Eliyahu answered, “This is one of the possibilities.”