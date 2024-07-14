Donald Trump attacked during election rally, suspected gunman shot dead

Guwahati, July 14: A shooter allegedly targeting former US President and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump during his election rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday was shot dead by the Secret Service, according to law enforcement officials.

According to the US Secret Service, at around 6.15 p.m., a suspected shooter fired several shots towards the stage where Trump was delivering his speech.

Following the incident, the federal agency’s personnel promptly escorted the former president to a safer location. Trump, 78, is safe following the assassination attempt.

"He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility," said Steven Cheung, Trump's spokesperson, in a statement.

The attack was condemned by leaders cutting across party lines. President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and former presidents, Barack Obama, George W Bush and Bill Clinton have condemned the attack.

I have been briefed on the shooting at Donald Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania.



I’m grateful to hear that he’s safe and doing well. I’m praying for him and his family and for all those who were at the rally, as we await further information.



Jill and I are grateful to the Secret… — President Biden (@POTUS) July 13, 2024

"US Secret Service personnel neutralised the shooter, who is now deceased. The federal agency responded swiftly with protective measures, and former President Trump is safe," stated Anthony Guglielmi, Secret Service spokesperson was quoted as saying. "This is now an active Secret Service investigation, and further information will be released when available," he added.



Blood was seen on Trump’s face and ear as he reached towards his neck with his right hand. Multiple media reports indicated several gunshots were heard while Trump was addressing the rally. The bullet shot by the shooter from an elevated position outside of the rally venue-pierced the upper part of Trump's right ear. One spectator was killed, and two others were critically injured.



