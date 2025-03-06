Despite requests, no word from India on Hasina's extradition: Yunus

Dhaka, Mar 6: Bangladesh's interim government's Chief Adviser, Muhammad Yunus, has mentioned that Dhaka sent formal requests to India for the extradition of deposed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina but has yet to receive an official response from New Delhi.

In an interview with UK-based news broadcaster, Yunus said that Hasina would face trial for "crimes against humanity," according to a report by the state-run BSS news agency.

Hasina, 77, has been residing in India since August 5 last year, after fleeing Bangladesh following a large-scale student-led protest that led to the downfall of her Awami League government, which had ruled for 16 years.

Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) has issued arrest warrants against Hasina, along with several former Cabinet ministers, advisers, and military and civil officials, on charges of "crimes against humanity and genocide."

"A trial will be taking place. Not only against her, but also all the people associated with her—her family members, her clients, or associates," Yunus said. Bangladesh has issued two arrest warrants for her.

Yunus said they had sent "formal letters" but received "no official response" from New Delhi.

Last year, India confirmed receiving the 'note verbale' or diplomatic communication from the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi but refrained from commenting on it.





With inputs from news agency