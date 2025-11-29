Cyclone Ditwah: Sri Lanka death toll rises to 123 as rescues ramp up

Colombo, Nov 29: Sri Lanka continues to struggle with the severe aftermath of Cyclone Ditwah, as the Disaster Management Centre (DMC) confirmed that the death toll has climbed to 123 over the past few days, according to local media reports on Saturday.

Authorities have also stated that 130 people remain missing, with rescue and relief operations ongoing, as reported by the Daily Mirror.

The Kandy District has recorded the highest number of casualties, reporting 51 deaths, while 67 individuals are still unaccounted for. In Badulla District, 35 deaths have been confirmed, with 27 people reported missing.

Other regions severely affected include Kegalle with nine deaths, Matale with eight, Nuwara Eliya with six, and Ampara with five.

The DMC said the destruction caused by Cyclone Ditwah has deeply affected communities across the country. A total of 373,428 people from 102,877 families have been impacted by floods, landslides, and powerful winds.

Residents in low-lying parts of the Maha Oya valley have been urgently advised to exercise extreme caution, as authorities warn of a potentially high-risk flood situation of a severity not experienced in recent times in the area.

At least 40 people, including a foreign woman, were rescued from a bus that was swept away by floodwaters on the Kala Oya Bridge along the Anuradhapura–Puttalam road.

The bus, which had around 60 passengers on board, was forced to halt as rising waters pushed it off course, prompting passengers to climb onto the roof of a nearby house for safety.

Officials noted that the evacuation could not be carried out on Saturday night due to dangerously high water levels.

Meanwhile, India has delivered 27 tonnes of relief material under Operation Sagar Bandhu to support Sri Lanka in its time of crisis.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar announced that additional aid is on the way.

Two National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams, comprising 80 personnel, have also arrived in Sri Lanka to join ongoing rescue and relief efforts.

--IANS