Congressional Caucus on India has a new Republican co-chair

Washington, Jan 30: Democratic US lawmaker Ro Khanna on Wednesday announced that Republican colleague Rich McCormick will join him as the co-chair of the bipartisan Congressional Caucus on India, replacing Mike Walz, who is now the National Security Adviser to President Donal Trump. Representatives Andy Barr and Marc Veasey will continue serving as vice co-chairs and Brad Sherman, who formerly served as chair, will continue to serve as chair emeritus.

The India caucus is committed to strengthening the relationship between the U.S. and India. It grew to a record number of 145 members in the previous118th Congress, with the joining of 35 new members.

“A strong partnership with India is critical for our economy and national security. It is an honour to continue serving as co-chair of the India Caucus and to welcome Rep. Rich McCormick as the caucus’s new co-chair. Rep. McCormick has supported policies to strengthen the US-India relationship, and I look forward to working with him. I am grateful to Reps. Veasey and Barr for their continued leadership in the role of vice co-chairs,” said Khanna.

Representative McCormick said: “I am honoured to co-chair the Congressional Caucus on India and Indian Americans with my good friend Rep. Ro Khanna. I have the great privilege of serving many hard working Indian Americans in my district and will continue to strengthen our relationship with India. The dedication, innovation, and contributions of this diaspora enrich our community and strengthen the bonds between our two nations. Together, let's continue to champion the values of opportunity and collaboration that define both America and India.”

“I am honoured to continue serving as vice co-chair of the Congressional Caucus on India and Indian Americans. The U.S.-India partnership is built on shared values of democracy, economic freedom, and security cooperation. Strengthening this relationship is critical to advancing our mutual interests in trade, technology, and defence. I look forward to working alongside my colleagues to further deepen the ties between our two great nations and to support the vibrant Indian American community that contributes so much to our country,” said Representative Barr.

“As the proud representative of Texas' 33rd district, home to a vibrant and growing community of Indian and Indian American families, I am honoured to continue serving as vice co-chair of the Congressional Caucus on India. I look forward to furthering the strong ties between the U.S. and India. The Indian American diaspora has made invaluable contributions to our nation, and I remain committed to fostering deeper partnerships that enhance both our economies and national security. Together, with our Chair, Rep. Ro Khanna, I know we will continue to build a strong relationship based on shared values,” said Veasey.