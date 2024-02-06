Classified docs probe: Biden team 'fears' DOJ's report could hurt re-election bid

Washington, Feb 6: US President Joe Biden's team fears that the results of a classified documents investigation could lead to embarrassing information, and possibly photos, that could hurt his re-election campaign, media reports said.

Biden's aides believe that though special counsel Robert Hur's investigation won't lead to any criminal charges, as per Axios, unflattering details and photos could still lead to political fallout.

Former President Donald Trump is facing felony charges related to his handling of classified documents that he took to his Florida home on the last day of his office in the White House. Soon after Trump's Mar-a-Lago home was raided by the FBI in August 2022, Biden weighed in by asking aloud how "anyone could be that irresponsible".

But Biden soon found himself at the receiving end of the Department of Justice (DOJ)'s case on the classified documents scandal, when documents from his eight-year term as Vice President were found in his Wilmington home and at the Penn Biden Center think tank in Washington.

Biden's campaign fears Trump could use the report and any accompanying photos to create equivalency with his charges, Axios reported.

Hur's investigation is believed to be finished and could be released as soon as this week, the Washington Examiner reported.