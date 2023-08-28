85 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
International

China won't require COVID-19 testing for incoming travellers starting Wednesday

By AP
China wont require COVID-19 testing for incoming travellers starting Wednesday
X

Representational Image | Source: Twitter 

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

Beijing, Aug 28: China will no longer require a negative COVID-19 test result from incoming travellers starting Wednesday.

It is a milestone toward ending the virus restrictions imposed in China since early 2020.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin announced the change at a briefing Monday.

AP


Recommended Stories
Next Story
Similar Posts
China wont require COVID-19 testing for incoming travellers starting Wednesday

Beijing, Aug 28: China will no longer require a negative COVID-19 test result from incoming travellers starting Wednesday.

It is a milestone toward ending the virus restrictions imposed in China since early 2020.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin announced the change at a briefing Monday.

AP


Recommended Stories
Similar Posts
X