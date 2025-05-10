China & Saudi urge restraint, push for dialogue as Indo-Pakistan tensions escalate

Guwahati, May 10: With military tensions mounting between India and Pakistan following recent cross-border strikes, China and Saudi Arabia have stepped in, calling for restraint and urging both nuclear-armed neighbours to resolve differences through dialogue.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry on Saturday issued a strong statement urging India and Pakistan to exercise “calm and restraint” in the larger interest of regional peace and stability. “We strongly urge both sides to act in the larger interest of peace and stability, exercise calm and restraint, return to the track of political settlement through peaceful means, and refrain from any action that could further escalate tensions,” the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said.

Beijing said it is closely monitoring the situation and expressed “deep concern” over the escalation following recent military exchanges. Tensions spiked after Indian armed forces launched precision strikes on terror launchpads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which was linked to cross-border terrorism. Pakistan responded with multiple drone attacks targeting strategic locations across Indian states, including Jammu and Kashmir and Gujarat.

China, while condemning the Pahalgam attack, has simultaneously called for a “fair and swift investigation” and emphasised the importance of regional dialogue. Chinese officials have also been in touch with the Pakistani leadership. Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar briefed Chinese top diplomat Wang Yi, and Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong met with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Asif Ali Zardari.

Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in Beijing has pushed back against what it describes as misleading narratives promoted by Chinese state-linked media, especially reports amplifying Pakistani military claims. On May 7, the Embassy flagged old and misrepresented images shared by pro-Pakistan accounts, and reposted official fact-checks on May 10 to counter disinformation.

Adding to the chorus of diplomatic intervention, Saudi Arabia has also stepped in. The Saudi Foreign Ministry confirmed that its Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Adel Al-Jubeir, paid unannounced back-to-back visits to India and Pakistan on May 8 and 9. Acting on directives from the Saudi leadership, Al-Jubeir’s mission aimed to “de-escalate tensions, end current military confrontations, and promote the resolution of all disputes through dialogue.”

In New Delhi, Al-Jubeir met External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and reportedly discussed the Indian military’s precision operations in response to the Pahalgam attack. A day later in Islamabad, he engaged with Pakistan’s leadership to assess the situation and advocate restraint.

The situation remains highly sensitive. According to Pakistan’s military, Indian drones and missiles allegedly struck three key airbases—Nur Khan, Murid, and Rafiqui—early Saturday. Pakistan’s retaliatory operation, named Bunyan al-Marsous (“Iron Wall”), was launched soon after. The Indian Defence Ministry, however, confirmed that all attempted attacks on Indian critical infrastructure were thwarted successfully.

With rising international concern, both China and Saudi Arabia’s interventions reflect a growing urgency to stabilise South Asia’s volatile security environment. Analysts say the situation remains fluid, but the active diplomatic outreach from global powers highlights the critical need for de-escalation and renewed dialogue between India and Pakistan.

