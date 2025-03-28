China assures support to B’desh through economic ties following Xi-Yunus meet

Beijing/Dhaka, March 28: China on Friday assured its support to the interim government of Bangladesh through expansion of economic ties by relocation of manufacturing enterprises to the country and allowing duty-free access to Chinese products.

This statement was made by the Press Secretary to Bangladesh’s Chief Adviser Shafiqul Alam during a press meet, following a bilateral meeting in Beijing between China’s President Xi Jinping and Bangladesh’s Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus.

It was highlighted during the meeting that Beijing would positively consider the important issues raised by Bangladesh.

The meeting was held at People's Great Hall where the two leaders discussed various strategic bilateral issues, trade and investment growth, agriculture, infrastructure, support for renewable energy sectors, and resolving the Rohingya issue; as well as overall issues of mutual interest between the two countries, eyeing a new chapter in relations.

According to the officials, Dhaka secured a Chinese commitment for Bangladesh to enjoy duty-free and quota-free access to its market until 2028 as Xi reiterated China's support to the chief adviser and his interim administration.

Alam explained that their talks were “comprehensive, fruitful and constructive, marked by warmth”.

He further added that Chinese President recalled his two tours to Bangladesh, studied microcredit when he was the governor of Fujian province, and have tried Bangladesh’s mangoes and jackfruit as they are ‘delicious.’

Yunus, on a four-day visit to China, took part in the country's Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference in Hainan after his arrival there on Wednesday. He arrived in Beijing on Thursday and was received at the airport by Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong.

Alam The press secretary said it was the adviser's first bilateral foreign tour, and so far, it has been a "grand success”.

- With inputs from news agencies