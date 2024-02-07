Chile's ex-President Sebastian Pinera dies in helicopter crash

Santiago, Feb 7: Chile's former President Sebastian Pinera has died, at the age of 74, when his private helicopter crashed in the south of the country, his office confirmed.

Chile's Interior Minister said that four people had been involved in a helicopter crash on Tuesday. While three people survived, the former President was killed. The army recovered his body, the BBC reported.

Pinera was a conservative politician who led Chile from 2010 to 2014, and again from 2018 until last year. He was also a billionaire businessman, one of the richest men in Chile.