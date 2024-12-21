Camellia Sinensis tea earns healthy beverage tag from US FDA

Guwahati, Dec 21: In a development that can boost global sale of tea as a health drink, tea derived from Camellia sinensis has been recognised as a "healthy" beverage by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). This has enthused the tea industry which has urged the Government of India to promote tea as healthy, lifestyle and wellness beverage.

“We are extremely happy to know that tea derived from Camellia sinensis has been recognised as a healthy beverage by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Research worldwide has found health benefits of drinking tea. Tea is a wonder drink and we urge the Government of India to promote tea as healthy, lifestyle and wellness beverage," Bidyananda Barkakoty, Adviser of North Eastern Tea Association (NETA) and former Vice Chairman of Tea Board of India, told The Assam Tribune.

Barkakoty added that a sustained focus on the health attributes of tea can make a good impact on its sale, including export.

Camellia sinensis is native to East Asia, the Indian subcontinent, and Southeast Asia, but it is today cultivated all around the world in tropical and subtropical regions. In Assam, Camellia sinensis varassamica is commonly cultivated across the State. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), in its recognition statement of the health benefits of tea said, "We agree that tea is derived from the plant Camellia sinensis.

For example, we previously recognised that green tea is made from Camellia sinensis in our response to a qualified health claim petition regarding the relationship between green tea and certain cancers. The comments state that herbal infusions are derived from an unspecified and broad range of plants and plant parts and also include mixtures. It is currently unclear how this vast category of beverages from single and combinations of unnamed plants and plant parts could help consumers maintain healthy dietary practices."

"At this time, we do not have sufficient information to determine whether herbal infusions should automatically qualify for the 'healthy' claim. We therefore extend automatic qualification for the 'healthy' claim to tea derived from Camellia sinensis - and not to herbal infusions," it added.





By-

Sivasish Thakur