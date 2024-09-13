Cambodia: GMS representatives discuss ways to enhance cooperation in protecting environment

Phnom Penh, Sep 13: Greater Mekong Subregion (GMS) Environment Ministers or their representatives gathered here in the capital of Cambodia on Friday, discussing ways to further enhance cooperation in protecting environmental treasures in the GMS countries.



Speaking at the opening ceremony of the sixth GMS Environment Ministers' Meeting, Cambodian Minister of Environment Eang Sophalleth said the meeting marked an important step forward in ongoing joint efforts to achieve a clean, green, sustainable, and resilient future for the GMS nations, Xinhua news agency reported. "The Greater Mekong Subregion is a region of extraordinary natural beauty and biodiversity, home to ecosystems that support millions of livelihoods," he said.

He added that forests, rivers, and wetlands are not only sources of life but also the core of economies, and are deeply connected to the cultural and spiritual identities of people in the GMS countries. "However, as we stand on the verge of significant economic development and industrialisation, we are also facing profound environmental challenges such as climate change, biodiversity loss, pollution, and unsustainable development," Sophalleth said.

The minister said the frequency and severity of natural disasters in the GMS underlined the urgent need for enhanced climate resilience, strengthening disaster risk reduction strategies, improving early warning systems, and investing in climate-resilient infrastructure. He added that improving environmental quality is equally important for the health and well-being of the population. "Pollution control and waste management, especially the reduction of plastic use, are central to creating cleaner air, water, and soil," he said.

Sophalleth said the meeting, which brought together environment ministers or their representatives from the six GMS countries: Cambodia, China, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand, and Vietnam, offered a unique platform to strengthen partnerships, share knowledge, and coordinate concerted efforts to address these pressing issues.



"Together, we can build a resilient, sustainable future for the Greater Mekong Subregion, ensuring that our natural treasures are preserved for generations to come," he said. According to Sophalleth, the meeting is expected to endorse two vital documents, namely the 2030 Strategic Framework for Accelerating Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability in the GMS, and the Phnom Penh Joint Statement on Plastic Pollution Control.

Fatima Yasmin, vice president for Sectors and Themes of the Asian Development Bank (ADB), said it is essential to integrate climate resilience and environmental sustainability into every facet of development plans, policies, and investments. "For this reason, ADB has committed to allocate its resources amounting to $100 billion towards climate action in Asia and the Pacific over 12 years from 2019 to 2030," she said.