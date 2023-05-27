Cambodia crocodile farmer torn apart after falling into reptile enclosure

Cambodia, May 27: A crocodile farmer in Cambodia was ripped apart by around 40 of the reptiles after falling into their enclosure, according to police.

Luan Nam, 72, had been trying to move one of the animals out of a cage when it grabbed his stick in its mouth, pulling him in.

The other crocodiles then "pounced" and tore his body to pieces - leaving the concrete enclosure at the farm near the city of Siem Reap covered in blood.

One of the victim's arms was bitten off and eaten by the crocodiles while the rest of his body was covered with bite marks, according to local police chief Mey Savry.