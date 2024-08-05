BSF on ‘high alert’ as Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina resigns, flees country

Guwahati, Aug 5: The Border Security Force (BSF) has issued a “high alert” along the 4,096-km India-Bangladesh border following the escalating unrest in neighbouring Bangladesh on Monday.

This development comes amid reports of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's resignation and her subsequent departure from the country.

The political turmoil in Bangladesh has intensified following massive protests that have claimed over 100 lives, including 14 policemen, as of Monday morning.

In the run-up to today’s events and in response to the ongoing unrest, the BSF has also cancelled leaves for over 4,000 units deployed along the India-Bangladesh border in the past few weeks.

As part of the tightened security, the import and export activities through the Sonahat Land Customs Station (LCS) have come to a grinding halt. This suspension has left hundreds of boulder-laden trucks stranded near Sonahat LCS.

Local sources have reported that several Indian trucks that had entered Bangladesh through Sonahat LCS are now stuck in the neighbouring country due to the unrest, unable to return.

"The abrupt halt in cross-border trade has caused significant disruption for the local economy, which relies heavily on the movement of goods between India and Bangladesh. Truck drivers and businesses are facing uncertainty as they wait for the situation to stabilize", said Rafique Ali and Exporter.

Earlier, the protests, primarily led by students, have created widespread chaos, prompting the government to take stringent measures to maintain order.

Emerging reports suggest that Hasina has landed in Agartala, Tripura, the closest Indian city to Dhaka.

She is expected to fly out to an undisclosed foreign country.

Earlier in the day, an army coup in Bangladesh forced Hasina to step down and leave the country.

The Awami League leader fled in a military helicopter, reportedly accompanied by her sister, Sheikh Rehana.

Following Hasina's reported exit, tens of thousands of protesters stormed her official residence.

Security forces, equipped with armoured vehicles, barricaded routes to Hasina's office with barbed wire, attempting to control the situation.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh’s army chief, Waker-Uz-Zaman, has announced plans to form an interim government following Hasina's resignation.

He called for peace and urged protesters to cease their violent actions.

The government had earlier ordered a complete internet shutdown in response to calls from protesters for a “Long March to Dhaka”.

The violent clashes, which began last month, were triggered by opposition to a quota system that reserved 30% of government jobs for the families of Muktijoddhas (freedom fighters), who fought in Bangladesh's 1971 war of independence.

The situation remains highly volatile, with the international community closely monitoring developments.