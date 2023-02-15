Britain’s Queen Consort Camilla won't wear crown with Kohinoor

Guwahati, Feb 15: Britain’s King Charles' wife Camilla will be wearing the Queen Mary crown instead of the controversial colonial-era Kohinoor diamond during her coronation ceremony on May 6, Buckingham Palace has announced.

“The choice of Queen Mary’s Crown by Her Majesty is the first time in recent history that an existing crown will be used for the Coronation of a Consort instead of a new commission being made, in the interests of sustainability and efficiency,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

As per reports, there were concerns about a diplomatic row with India if it had been used since India has demanded its return following which Camilla is avoiding the use of a crown. The crown features the disputed 105-carat Kohinoor diamond, one of the largest cut diamonds in the world.

During the colonial era it was taken from India by the East India Company and was presented to Queen Victoria. It is set in a crown last worn by Charles’s grandmother during her coronation. Notably, Pakistan, part of British-ruled India, and Afghanistan have also claimed ownership of it since Indian independence in 1947.

According to the Palace’s statement, the Queen Mary crown will be reset with the Cullinan III, IV and V diamonds, in tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth. The diamonds were part of her personal collection and were often worn by her as broaches.

