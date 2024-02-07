Blasts rock Balochistan ahead of Feb 8 elections

Quetta, Feb 6: Two separate blasts shook the districts of Kech and Panjgur in Balochistan on Tuesday, sparking concerns about security as Pakistan gears up for the upcoming general elections scheduled on February 8, a media report said.

In the Hoshop area of Kech district, unidentified armed assailants lobbed a grenade targeting the NADRA office, Express Tribune reported.

The hand-grenade was detonated within the NADRA office premises, resulting in a significant explosion. However, specific details regarding the extent of damages are yet to be disclosed, sources told The Express Tribune.

In another incident in the Surdu area of Panjgur, a bomb blast occurred at the residence of Abdul Qadeer Sajdi, a prominent figure associated with the National Party.

Reports indicate that the attack coincided with a crucial meeting concerning the upcoming general elections, infusing a political dimension into the incident, Express Tribune reported.

These targeted attacks highlight the delicate security situation prevailing in certain regions of Balochistan, particularly in the lead-up to the February 8 elections.

Authorities are anticipated to enhance security measures to safeguard candidates, political gatherings, and electoral processes.

Recently, Balochistan has witnessed a sharp rise in the number of low-scale bomb explosions targeting election campaign offices and candidates across the province, Express Tribune reported.