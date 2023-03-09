84 years of service to the nation
Blast kills Afghan provincial governor

By IANS

Kabul, March 9: The governor of Afghanistan's northern Balkh province was killed in a blast that targeted his office in Mazar-i-Sharif city on Thursday, the spokesman of the Taliban-run government in Kabul confirmed.

"Unfortunately I have received information that Hajji Mullah Mohammad Daud Mazamil was killed in a blast organised by enemies of Islam," Mujahid said in a tweet.

According to police, the blast took place at 9.27 a.m. on the second floor of Mazamil's office when a suicide bomber blew himself up, killing himself and two others including the Governor.

Two more people, including a civilian, were injured in the attack.

This is the first time that the armed elements opposing the Kabul regime have targeted a high profile official since the Taliban assumed power in Afghanistan in August 2021.

No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the attack.

This attack comes a day after provincial Taliban authorities claimed they had killed eight "rebels and kidnappers" in Mazar-e Sharif, the Balkh provincial capital, reports the BBC.

They did not, however, specify which "rebel" group these individuals were allegedly affiliated to.

IANS


