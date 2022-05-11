84 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
International

Bill Gates say he has COVID, experiencing mild symptoms

By AP
Bill Gates say he has COVID, experiencing mild symptoms
X
Photo: Meta
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Seattle, May 11: Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates said Tuesday he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms.

Via Twitter, the billionaire philanthropist said he will isolate until he is healthy again.

"I'm fortunate to be vaccinated and boosted and have access to testing and great medical care," Gates wrote.

The Seattle-based Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is the most influential private foundation in the world, with an endowment of about $65 billion. Bill Gates has been a vocal proponent for pandemic mitigation measures, specifically access to vaccines and medication for poorer countries. The Gates Foundation in October said it will spend $120 million to boost access to generic versions of drugmaker Merck's antiviral COVID-19 pill for lower-income countries.

AP


More in Entertainment
10 years after son Arjuns death, Akol Rani Namasudra declared Indian citizen

10 years after son Arjun's death, Akol Rani Namasudra declared Indian...

Full-scale emergency drill conducted at Rupsi Airport

Full-scale emergency drill conducted at Rupsi Airport

Silchar scribe files suit against Assam Olympic Association

Silchar scribe files suit against Assam Olympic Association

Next Story
Similar Posts
Bill Gates say he has COVID, experiencing mild symptoms

Seattle, May 11: Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates said Tuesday he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms.

Via Twitter, the billionaire philanthropist said he will isolate until he is healthy again.

"I'm fortunate to be vaccinated and boosted and have access to testing and great medical care," Gates wrote.

The Seattle-based Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is the most influential private foundation in the world, with an endowment of about $65 billion. Bill Gates has been a vocal proponent for pandemic mitigation measures, specifically access to vaccines and medication for poorer countries. The Gates Foundation in October said it will spend $120 million to boost access to generic versions of drugmaker Merck's antiviral COVID-19 pill for lower-income countries.

AP


More in Entertainment
10 years after son Arjuns death, Akol Rani Namasudra declared Indian citizen

10 years after son Arjun's death, Akol Rani Namasudra declared Indian...

Full-scale emergency drill conducted at Rupsi Airport

Full-scale emergency drill conducted at Rupsi Airport

Silchar scribe files suit against Assam Olympic Association

Silchar scribe files suit against Assam Olympic Association

Similar Posts
X
X