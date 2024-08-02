Biden, Netanyahu discuss new deployments of US troops in Israel amid Iranian threats

Washington, Aug 2: US President Joe Biden discussed new American military deployments to counter Iranian threats of direct attack against Israel during a call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday night. "The President reaffirmed his commitment to Israel's security against all threats from Iran, including its proxy terrorist groups Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Houthis," the White House said in a statement after the call.

Together with this commitment to Israel's defence, Biden also stressed the importance of ongoing efforts to de-escalate broader tensions in the region. US Vice President Kamala Harris also joined the call. Meanwhile, the Israeli army has geared up for any Iranian assault against Israel after the assassination of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran on Wednesday.

Sources in the Israeli Defence Minister's office told IANS that after Iranian supreme leader Ali Khamenei's remarks about a retaliatory attack on Israel to avenge the killing of Haniyeh, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has prepared itself for any eventuality.