Bhutan King arrives in New Delhi for two-day official visit

New Delhi, Dec 5: Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck received a warm welcome from External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar upon his arrival in New Delhi on Thursday for his two-day official visit to India. He was accompanied by Queen Jetsun Pema Wangchuck and senior officials from the Royal Government of Bhutan.

Taking to X, Jaishankar posted, "Honoured to welcome His Majesty the King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, on his arrival in New Delhi today." "His visit will further strengthen our unique bonds of friendship," he further wrote. During his visit, the Bhutan King will hold a series of bilateral meetings with the Indian leadership to review the diplomatic ties.

The high-level visit, which concludes on Friday, signifies the deep-rooted ties and mutual respect between the two neighbouring nations, said an official press statement by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). The Bhutan King will also meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marking another chapter in the ongoing high-level engagements between the two countries.

Additionally, Jaishankar and other senior officials from the Government of India are set to call on the Bhutan King. These meetings aim to strengthen existing collaborations and explore new avenues for bilateral cooperation, according to the press statement. India and Bhutan share an extraordinary and exemplary relationship underpinned by mutual trust, goodwill, and understanding.

The foundation of these ties dates back to 1949, when the two countries signed the Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation, which was renewed in February 2007 to reflect evolving dynamics. Formal diplomatic relations were established in 1968, further solidifying this enduring partnership.

One notable feature of the bilateral relationship between the two nations is their economic interdependence. Approximately 50,000 Indian citizens are employed in Bhutan across various sectors, including construction, education, and infrastructure projects. Some workers even commute daily from India to Bhutan's border towns for their jobs.

This integration demonstrates the depth of cooperation and shared prosperity between the two nations. The scope of collaboration has expanded significantly in recent years, moving beyond traditional areas like hydropower to include emerging sectors such as digital infrastructure, education, and space technology.

Bhutan became the second country to adopt the BHIM App, facilitating financial linkages, and India has supported Bhutan's 'Digital Drukyul' initiative, which aims to build a robust optical fibre network across all 20 districts. Space cooperation is another promising area of collaboration. Following the 2019 visit of India's Prime Minister to Bhutan, the jointly developed 'India-Bhutan SAT' was launched in November 2022.

This initiative, along with other technological partnerships, underscores the progressive nature of the bilateral relationship. In education, India continues to support Bhutan in addressing shortages of STEM teachers, enhancing the country's human resource capabilities. The King's visit provides an opportunity to review and advance these initiatives, further cementing the long-standing friendship and exploring new frontiers of collaboration between India and Bhutan.