Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika’s legacy shines at World Expo in Japan

Guwahati, Sep 3: The immortal creations of Assam’s cultural icon Bhupen Hazarika were presented before a global audience at the ongoing World Expo in Japan, on Wednesday.

To commemorate the Birth Centenary of the legendary artiste, a special event was organised at the multi-purpose hall in the India Pavilion.

The event celebrated Hazarika's creative legacy and artistic journey, bringing his contributions to the international stage during this milestone year.

Cultural artistes from Assam emphasised upon the depth of his songs, the distinctive style of his compositions, and his artistic vision rooted in Assam’s natural beauty, cultural vibrancy, and universal humanism, an official statement added.

The cultural troupe presented dance interpretations of some of his most iconic songs, including Mahabahu Brahmaputra, Moi Eti Zazabor and Manuhe Manuhor Babe.

"Through their sustained efforts in showcasing the best of Assam at the World Expo in Osaka and in paying tributes to the Bharat Ratna, the people of Japan and from across the world are discovering the gems of Assam," posted Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on a micro-blogging website.

Words from officials stressed on how the programme drew participation from the audience in Japan and other parts of the world.

Hazarika, a Bharat Ratna awardee, had shared a close bond with Japan, visiting the country on multiple occasions and fostering warm relations with its people, officials said.

A special presentation highlighted his musical journey with specific mention of his close cultural ties with Japan, his contribution in the field of art, culture and society.

The Assam government's initiatives were also lauded during the birth celebration of the legend.

The Assam State Hall was inaugurated on August 31, exhibiting state’s cultural heritage, infrastructure and entrepreneurial journey through handlooms, handicrafts, and regional products.

Present in the scene, the Department of Cultural Affairs, Government of Assam, successfully added joy and fervor with a performance at the Pavilion.

Prime Minister, Narendra Modi is set to mark his presence during a two-day visit to the state on September 13 to honour the icon on his birth centenary.

