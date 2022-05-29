B'desh processing scholarships for family members of 1971 war veterans from India

Dhaka, May 29: Bangladesh Foreign Minister A.K. Abdul Momen on Saturday said his country is in the process of extending 200 scholarships for the family members of the war veterans from India who fought for the liberation of Bangladesh in 1971.

Momen made the remarks while speaking at a program in India's Guwahati city in the state of Assam.

"Bangladesh and India are enjoying the best of their relations under the able leadership of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said.

Momen arrived in Guwahati on Friday to attend the 3rd edition of Natural Allies in Development and Interdependence (NADI) on May 28-29.

The Foreign Minister mentioned that peace and stability are the key factors that helped the development process of Assam.

Momen also said that Assam and India occupy a special place in his heart, as he took shelter in Assam in 1971 during the Liberation War of Bangladesh. He said the development of Bangladesh and India are complementing each other and many Indians are working in Bangladesh.

Momen also mentioned the traditional linkage between the people of Assam and Sylhet, and further underscored that Assam could take advantage of Bangladesh's dynamic socio-economic growth, both as a market for their products and also as a source of quality products at a competitive price.

He emphasised enhancing trade and commerce between the two countries and promoting tourism. Further, he suggested that river transportation could be an effective means for amplifying bilateral trade.

Momen and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed satisfaction over the existing relationship, and hoped it will be stronger in the next 50 years.

The Foreign Minister met Sarma on Friday in Guwahati.

Sarma stressed that Assam is keen to engage with Bangladesh for the common benefit of the people of the two countries through the promotion of trade, commerce, connectivity and cultural activities.

He appreciated the recent pace of economic development in Bangladesh under "the dynamic and visionary leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina". Sarma also recalled the significant role of railway connectivity with Chattogram port city in trade during the British period.

The Chief Minister said Assam is developing advanced medical and education institutions and can be a destination for the people of Bangladesh for medical treatment and study purposes.

The Bangladeshi Minister also attended a dinner hosted by the Assam Chief Minister, Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar where a number of Ministers from the Centre and States along with Ambassadors from ASEAN countries were present.

During his visit to Guwahati, he is also expected to call on the Governor of Assam, and hold an interaction session with the members of the business community.