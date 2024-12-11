Bangladesh's interim govt admits to 88 cases of attacks against religious minorities

Wednesday, Dec. 11: After repeated claims by India of rampant persecution of religious minorities following the political unrest in Bangladesh, the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government in the neighbouring country has finally acknowledged the issue.

A day after Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri’s visit to Bangladesh, Shafiqul Alam, the press secretary for Yunus, reportedly admitted that 88 cases of communal violence against minorities, primarily Hindus, were registered between August 5 and October 22.

Additionally, Alam stated that 70 individuals have been arrested in connection with these incidents. "The number of cases and arrests is likely to increase as new incidents of violence have also been reported in northeastern Sunamganj, central Gazipur, and other areas," Alam told a national newswire.

However, he was quick to point out that some of the attacks may have been targeted at members of the previous ruling Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League. "Some attacks targeted individuals who were former members of the ruling party, or they were the result of personal disputes. Nevertheless, since violence occurred, the police are taking appropriate action," he said.

Alam also added that details of incidents that took place after October 22 will be shared soon.

The statement marks a significant shift from Alam’s earlier remarks on December 7, when he had accused the Indian media of running a misinformation campaign on an “industrial scale” to falsely depict minorities as being targeted in Bangladesh.

Speaking to the Bangladeshi press last Saturday, Alam had claimed that the country was being "unfairly portrayed" in international media, particularly by outlets from influential nations. He had even encouraged local media to independently investigate reports of atrocities against religious minorities.

Interestingly, on December 10, Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri reportedly raised concerns with Bangladeshi leaders about the ongoing violence against minorities in the country.