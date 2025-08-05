Bangladesh: The Muradnagar triple murder case reveals a local government advisor's connection

Dhaka, Aug 5: In yet another incident of violence in Bangladesh, a woman, whose mother and two siblings were brutally assaulted and killed, has claimed that the attackers were backed by the father of Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuiyan, local Advisor of the interim government, local media reported.

The incident unfolded on July 3 in Cumilla district when Ruma Akhter suffered stab injuries during the attack, while her sister Taspiya Jonaki, brother Md Russel, and their mother Roksana Akter Rubi were mercilessly hacked to death in broad daylight.

Addressing reporters in Dhaka on Monday, Ruma called for the arrest of Asif Mahmud's father, Billal Master, accusing him of being involved in connection with the triple murder.

She also registered a case with Bangra Bazar Police Station, accusing 33 named individuals, along with 25 unnamed suspects.

"On the day of the killings, we sought police help by dialling 999 multiple times. But police did not respond. They came to the spot after the killings," leading Bangladeshi newspaper, The Daily Star, quoted Ruma as saying.

She revealed that the rivalry between her family and some of their neighbours began over the construction of a building. She recounted that local union parishad chairman Shimul Billah sought the contract for work, but her family turned down the offer.

She further alleged that Shimul used his associates to extort money from them and issued death threats when they refused to comply.

Ruma claimed Shimul, who was involved in the murder of her family members, had the support of Billal Hossain, and therefore, he has not been arrested so far.

On the other hand, the police asserted that a mob killed Ruma's family members over their alleged involvement in drug dealing.

Refuting the allegations, Ruma said her mother contested the union parishad chairman election twice but was not allowed to win for being a supporter of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), adding that the rivals, out of jealousy, framed her in a false drug case.

Meanwhile, Asif Mahmud took to his social media on Monday evening, describing the allegations as "scripted narratives."

--IANS



