Bangladesh scales back quota for government job amid violent protest

Guwahati, July21: The Supreme Court of Bangladesh on Sunday scaled back veterans’ quotas for government job applicants from 30% to 5% for relatives of veterans who fought in Bangladesh’s War of Independence in 1971.

According to several media reports, a total 93% of the jobs will be allocated on a merit basis, and the remaining 2% will be allocated to ethnic minorities, transgender individuals, and people with disabilities.



The ruling came amid violent nation-wide protests in the country, which led to deadly clashes between the police and the protesters, resulting in the deaths of over 100 people.



As per reports, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s government has extended the nationwide curfew until 3 p.m. on Sunday. Police have been instructed to use "shoot-on-sight" orders to suppress protests in the violence-stricken nation, where the death toll has risen to 114. Only emergency services are allowed, and Sunday and Monday have been designated as public holidays.



Earlier, 30% of the job was reserved for relatives of the war veterans of the country’s Independence War of 1971. In 2018, the quotas were suspended after mass protests across the country. The High Court reinstated the quotas in June, which prompted the protest.



On July 20, over 300 Indian students in Bangladesh were forced to return home as a consequence of the anti-quota protests. Taking a six-hour-long journey through cabs and security escorts, the students reached India from two main routes: the international land port at Akhurah near Agartala in Tripura and the international land port at Dawki in Meghalaya.

