Bangladesh raises India’s 'landlocked' Northeast in China economic pitch, sparks row

Guwahati, March 31: Bangladesh’s interim government chief Muhammad Yunus has stirred controversy by highlighting India’s "landlocked" Northeast in his pitch for deeper Chinese economic engagement.

During his four-day visit to China, Yunus urged Beijing to integrate Bangladesh’s ocean-facing regions into its economic framework, positioning the country as China’s key partner for production, logistics, and trade.

"Seven states of eastern India—the seven sisters—are landlocked. They have no way to reach the ocean. We are the only guardian of the ocean," Yunus was quoted as saying in the international press.

His remarks have drawn criticism, with many questioning why India’s internal geography was used to justify stronger Sino-Bangladesh ties.

Economist and Economic Advisory Council member Sanjeev Sanyal, on Monday, questioned the rationale behind linking China’s investments to India’s Northeast.

"China is welcome to invest in Bangladesh, but what exactly is the significance of seven Indian states being landlocked?" Sanyal posted on social media.

The remarks coincided with Bangladesh signing nine agreements with China, covering infrastructure, economic cooperation, media, culture, and health.

Notably, Dhaka welcomed Chinese participation in the Teesta River Comprehensive Management and Restoration Project—previously discussed with India under the Hasina government—and the Mongla Port modernisation initiative.

Yunus also sought Chinese assistance in water management, calling China the "master of water management" and requesting a 50-year strategic plan.

President Xi Jinping reciprocated Bangladesh’s outreach, describing it as a “trustworthy neighbour” while extending zero-tariff access to Bangladesh goods until 2028 and proposing talks on a Free Trade and Investment Agreement.

However, Yunus' “Seven Sisters” remark has injected a geopolitical undertone into Bangladesh’s deepening ties with China.

With India’s Northeast being a strategically sensitive region, New Delhi is closely monitoring these developments, wary of Beijing’s expanding footprint in its immediate neighbourhood.

With inputs from agencies.