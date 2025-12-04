Bangladesh polls merely a formality, outcome fixed beforehand: Awami League

Dhaka, Dec 4: Bangladesh's Awami League said that the interim government's Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus effectively blocked nearly 40 per cent of the country's voters from taking part in the February 2026 election by suspending all activities of the party.

With that single order, the party said, the upcoming poll ceased to resemble a national election and became a "carefully staged exercise" designed to keep real competition out.

"When Yunus suspended all activities of the Awami League, it wasn't just an administrative decision; it was a political blackout unprecedented in Bangladesh's history. With a single executive order, he managed to silence the country's largest political force and effectively shut down the voices of nearly 40 per cent of the electorate. No debate. No due process. No public mandate. Just raw, unchecked power," the Awami League stated.

According to the party, this is neither an accident nor a misunderstanding but part of a clear pattern. It warned that with the country's largest political force being pushed aside, radical Islamist groups like Jamaat-e-Islami and Hefazat-e-Islam are gaining space and influence not seen in years.

"As Yunus pushes millions of voters out of the democratic process, he is pulling in the very forces Bangladesh has long fought to contain. Lacking public support, he has turned to Jamaat-e-Islami, Hefazat-e-Islam, and other extremist networks as his new political base. These groups, once restricted for violence and radical agendas, are now enjoying fresh legitimacy, freedom, and protection in exchange for mobilising support for Yunus," the Awami League highlighted.

At the same time, the party noted that attacks on women's rights, growing pressure on minorities, and "moral policing" in public life are becoming disturbingly common in Bangladesh.

"Bit by bit, Bangladesh is being steered toward a direction that feels alarmingly familiar, a softer, quieter version of Talibanisation, carried out not by radicals on the streets, but by decisions made at the very top of the state," the Awami League stated.

The party stated that by banning the Awami League from contesting, Yunus has turned the upcoming election into a manufactured ritual. With the country's largest political force removed, it is alleged that the outcome is effectively predetermined -- paving the way for an "Islamist-influenced" order built through a ballot that carries no real meaning.

"This is the Taliban model in practice: elections held for appearance, power decided in advance," said the Awami League

As extremist factions gain political ground, the party warned that Bangladesh faces rising intolerance, shrinking freedoms, and a growing threat to minorities. Such instability, it said, extends beyond borders, undermining regional security and damaging the country's international standing.

--IANS