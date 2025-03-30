Bangladesh police file conspiracy case against Sheikh Hasina and 72 others

Dhaka, March 29: In a significant development that has further heightened political tensions in Bangladesh, police have filed a formal case against deposed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and 72 others, alleging a conspiracy to overthrow the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) lodged the case with Dhaka's Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court, accusing the individuals of plotting a civil war to reinstate Hasina to power.

According to police officials, the case was filed following the discovery of information related to an online meeting held on December 19, 2024. During this virtual gathering, participants reportedly formed a platform called the "Joy Bangla Brigade" and engaged in discussions centered around the forcible return of Hasina to power.

The court has acknowledged the case and has directed the CID to conduct a thorough investigation.

The state-run Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) reported that the case is based on voice recordings of conversations between Sheikh Hasina and other participants, including the host, co-host, and other leaders and activists.

These recordings, which were reportedly hosted by Dr. Rabbi Alam, allegedly revealed that attendees pledged to disrupt the peaceful functioning of the current government. Dr. Rabbi Alam, the Awami League's US chapter vice president, has been named as the second accused in the case, which was filed under the penal code.

Police officials indicated that a total of 577 individuals, both within Bangladesh and abroad, participated in the online meeting, expressing support for Hasina's directives.

This development follows the ousting of Hasina's 16-year-long Awami League regime on August 5 last year, triggered by a student-led mass uprising. Since her removal from power, the 77-year-old Hasina has been residing in India, having secretly left Bangladesh.

She currently faces over 100 cases, including allegations of mass murder and corruption.

The political landscape in Bangladesh has been significantly altered since Hasina's ouster, with many of her party leaders and former ministers either arrested or having fled the country to avoid trials related to charges such as crimes against humanity and mass murders.

Following the change in government, Muhammad Yunus assumed the role of Chief Adviser of the interim administration. The Awami League has been largely absent from the political arena.

Hasina and several of her party members, along with political analysts, have alleged that her removal from power was the result of a long-term conspiracy orchestrated by Yunus, with the support of a major Western government.

Furthermore, Hasina and several of her senior ministers and political aides have been indicted by Bangladesh's domestic International Crimes Tribunal for allegedly committing crimes against humanity during the Students Against Discrimination-led protests.

The filing of this conspiracy case is expected to further escalate the already tense political situation in Bangladesh, raising concerns about the stability of the interim government and the future of the nation's political landscape.

The ongoing investigation by the CID will be closely monitored by both domestic and international observers.