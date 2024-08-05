Bangladesh on boil again: 95, including 14 policemen, dead in fresh wave of violence

Guwahati, August 5: Fresh violence erupted in neighbouring Bangladesh, claiming the lives of over 95 people, including 14 police officers, as of August 5.

According to emerging reports, the clashes broke out on Sunday morning between protestors demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and supporters of the ruling Bangladesh Awami League party.

This latest wave of violence forced authorities to enforce drastic measures such as suspending mobile internet and imposing an indefinite nationwide curfew.

Demonstrators blocked major highways on Sunday as student protesters launched a non-cooperation movement to press for the government's resignation, leading to violence spreading nationwide.

“Those who are carrying out violence are not students but terrorists who are out to destabilise the nation,” Hasina was quoted in the press after a national security panel meeting attended by the chiefs of the army, navy, air force, police, and other agencies.

Meanwhile, in light of the intensity of the violence, the Indian government has “strongly advised” its citizens against traveling to the conflict-hit country.

The Indian Embassy in Sylhet stated, “All Indian nationals, including students living in the jurisdiction of the Assistant High Commission of India, Sylhet, are requested to be in touch with this office and are advised to remain alert.”

This marks the second large-scale violence in Bangladesh within a few days, the first being over reforms in the quota system for government jobs.

All Indian nationals including students living in the jurisdiction of Assistant High Commission of India , Sylhet are requested to be in touch with this office & are advised to remain alert.



Last month, violence erupted as student groups protested against government job quotas, resulting in at least 150 deaths and thousands of injuries. The protests temporarily subsided after the Supreme Court abolished most of the quotas, but students resumed sporadic demonstrations last week, seeking justice for the victims' families.

This situation poses the biggest challenge to Prime Minister Hasina's 20-year regime, following her fourth consecutive election victory, which was boycotted by the main opposition party, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party.

Critics, including human rights organisations, have accused Hasina's government of using excessive force against the protesters, allegations that both she and her ministers have denied.