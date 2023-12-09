Bangladesh gets female firefighters for first time

Dhaka, Dec 9: For the first time in the history of Bangladesh Fire Service and Civil Defence (FSCD), 15 female firefighters have joined the force, local media reported.

Bangladeshi Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal on Thursday welcomed the newly-appointed female firefighters at a ceremony in Dhaka, according to the Dhaka Tribune.

Those 15 women out of 2,707 applicants were selected as firefighters through preliminary screening, physical fitness, medical tests, written tests and oral examination, Xinhua news agency reported.

Last month, they officially joined the force located in Purbachal on the outskirts of Dhaka.

Previously, women worked at the FSCD as officers, but none were appointed to the firefighter position.

In order to eliminate gender discrimination, the post of 'Fireman' in the country has been recently changed to "Firefighter" as per the order of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.