Bangladesh Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan resigns amid protests

Guwahati, Aug 10:Amidst the ongoing unrest in Bangladesh, Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan resigned from his post after protesters surrounded the Supreme Court on Saturday.

Reportedly, the protesters gave him an ultimatum to quit within an hour. They threatened that their residences would be besieged if they failed to resign before the deadline.



This comes after former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was forced into exile after a student-led protest, leading to her escape from the nation.



Following Hasina’s resignation from the country, the Border Security Force (BSF) has issued a “high alert” along the 4,096-km India-Bangladesh border.



The political turmoil in Bangladesh has intensified following massive protests that have claimed several lives.



Following Hasina's reported exit, tens of thousands of protesters stormed her official residence.



The violent clashes, which began last month, were triggered by opposition to a quota system that reserved 30% of government jobs for the families of Muktijoddhas (freedom fighters), who fought in Bangladesh's 1971 war of independence.



The situation remains highly volatile, with the international community closely monitoring developments.

