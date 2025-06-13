Bangladesh assures swift action after attack on Tagore’s ancestral home

Guwahati, June 13: Bangladesh’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a formal statement following the recent mob attack and vandalism at the ancestral home of Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore in Sirajganj district, assuring that strict legal action is underway against the perpetrators.

The incident occurred at the historic Kachharibari residence in Shahzadpur, Rajshahi division — a property once used as the Tagore family’s revenue office and where Tagore composed many of his literary masterpieces.

The attack has sparked widespread condemnation in both Bangladesh and India. On June 10, local authorities registered a criminal case, leading to the arrest of two individuals. A district-level inquiry board has also been set up to further investigate the matter.

In its official statement, the Bangladesh Foreign Ministry emphasised that both the government and citizens deeply respect Rabindranath Tagore’s enduring contributions to the country’s cultural and linguistic heritage.

“Bangladesh reveres Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore as integral to our cultural identity. There is no place for actions aimed at sowing discord or defaming his legacy,” the ministry posted on social media.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) condemned the act, describing it as “despicable” and a violation of the values Tagore upheld. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also expressed grave concern and, in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urged the central government to take up the issue with Bangladesh and ensure justice.

The vandalised site, a government-protected property, holds immense historical and cultural significance for both nations.





#Bangladesh revers Nobel Laureate #RabindranathTagore, as integral to 🇧🇩linguistic & cultural #heritage. People hold Tagore in highest esteem.

🇧🇩Govt has acted promptly on an incident at the Govt-maintained property of his ancestral heritage.

Details at👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/szZ4bfwyS3 — Ministry of Foreign Affairs (@BDMOFA) June 13, 2025





With inputs from news agency