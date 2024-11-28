Australia sets goal of ending HIV transmission by 2030

Canberra, Nov 28: The Australian government has set a goal of ending the transmission of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) in the country by 2030. The Minister for Health Mark Butler on Thursday released Australia's ninth National HIV Strategy for 2024-2030, describing it as a final step towards achieving the elimination of HIV transmission in Australia, Xinhua news agency reported.

Through this strategy, we establish a path to be the first country to virtually eliminate HIV transmission by 2030, the strategy said. According to the strategy, HIV diagnoses in Australia declined by 33 per cent between 2014 and 2023. It estimated that the population-wide prevalence of HIV in Australia in 2023 was 0.14 per cent.

In the 40 years since HIV/AIDS reached Australia, we have made remarkable progress, Butler said in a statement. The strategy said that if the transmission of HIV is eliminated in Australia, the country's response will shift to supporting people with the virus to live healthy lives. Butler pledged that nobody with HIV would be left behind and that Australia would continue offering high-quality care to all people living with HIV. Australia's first National HIV strategy was launched in 1989.