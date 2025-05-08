Assam takes centre stage at Malaysia Trade and Tourism Fair

Guwahati, May 8: Assam was the theme of the India pavilion in the recently concluded Malaysia Trade and Tourism Fair, as the Government of India has started taking efforts to attract tourists from the ASEAN countries to Assam and other parts of the Northeast region.

The Managing Director of Assam Tourism Development Corporation (ASTDC), Padmapani Bora, told The Assam Tribune that the Government of India entrusted the responsibility of setting up the India pavilion at the fair and attracting tourists to this part of the country. He said that Assam was made the theme of the pavilion, and as many as 45 tour operators from different parts of the country were taken to the fair, of which 20 were from the region.

Bora said that the people of the ASEAN countries were not aware of the tourism potential of the region, and they were very excited when informed about the facilities available. He said that Assam has highlighted wildlife tourism, Charaideo Maidams and other places of attraction to the people of the ASEAN countries.

He said that in the month of October, the ATDC will bring a group of tour operators from the ASEAN countries to Assam and several other places in the country so that they can get first-hand information of the facilities available and encourage tourists from those countries to visit Assam and other parts of India.

Bora revealed that there is a huge potential to attract tourists, and many good hotels are coming up, and as a new terminal of the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport is coming up, there is a possibility of the introduction of more international flights. Bora further said that the completion of the trilateral highway connecting India with Thailand via Myanmar will also give a major boost to tourism, while the creation of tea tourism facilities will add a new dimension to tourism in Assam.