84 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
International

As Sri Lanka crisis deepens, UN chief calls for addressing root casuses of conflict

By IANS

New York, July 14: As the Sri Lanka crisis deepened, UN Chief Antonio Guterres on Thursday said it is important to address root causes of the conflict and protesters' grievances.

Taking to twitter, the UN chief said, "I continue to follow the situation in Sri Lanka very closely. It is important that the root causes of the conflict and protesters' grievances are addressed.

"I urge all party members to embrace the spirit of compromise for a peaceful and democratic transition."

On Wednesday, a sea of protesters gathered outside Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's office. Police fired teargas shells to disperse the demonstrators. Embattled President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who fled the country, had appointed Wickremesinghe as Sri Lanka's interim President.

IANS


More in Entertainment
Silchar MLA assures to clear pile of post-flood garbage

Silchar MLA assures to clear pile of post-flood garbage

First angiography done at Silchar Medical College and Hospital Cath Lab

First angiography done at Silchar Medical College and Hospital Cath...

NTPC launches Girl Empowerment Mission in Assam, to train 40 minors

NTPC launches Girl Empowerment Mission in Assam, to train 40 minors

Next Story
Similar Posts
Sri Lankan president flees the country amid economic crisis
13 July 2022 6:36 AM GMT

Colombo, Jul 13: The president of Sri Lanka fled the country early Wednesday, days after protesters...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Sri Lankan Prez Gotabaya Rajapaksa signs resignation letter
12 July 2022 10:49 AM GMT

Colombo, July 12: Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has signed his resignation letter, dated...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

India becoming world's most populous country may strengthen its claim for permanent UNSC membership:...
12 July 2022 6:12 AM GMT

United Nations, Jul 12: India's claim for permanent membership in the UN Security Council may get...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Abe's killing haunts Japan with questions on homemade guns
11 July 2022 9:06 AM GMT

Tokyo, Jul 11: The shooting sent shudders through low-crime, orderly Japan: A prominent politician...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Sri Lankan Cabinet ministers to resign after all-party government formation: PMO
11 July 2022 8:42 AM GMT

Colombo, Jul 11: Sri Lanka's entire Cabinet of ministers on Monday agreed to resign once an...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

India projected to surpass China as world's most populous country during 2023: UN report
11 July 2022 5:37 AM GMT

United Nations, Jul 11: India is projected to surpass China as the world's most populous country...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

1st pig heart transplant recipient died of heart failure, not rejection
2022-07-10T07:01:06+05:30

New Delhi, July 10: David Bennett Sr, a US citizen who made history as the world's first person to...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

A jacket that became symbol of Shinzo Abe's friendship with India
2022-07-10T07:00:35+05:30

Kochi, July 10: As the world on Friday mourned the death of former Japan Prime Minister Shinzo...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

CEO of 19 firms charged with selling fake Cisco devices worth $1 bn
2022-07-09T20:31:06+05:30

Washington, July 9: A US court has charged a man that ran 19 companies and at least 15 Amazon...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Nepal exports cement to India for 1st time
2022-07-09T19:30:58+05:30

Kathmandu, July 9: For the first time, Nepal has started exporting cement to India. The official...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Hundreds of Sri Lankan protesters break into President's official residence
9 July 2022 9:58 AM GMT

Colombo, Jul 9: Hundreds of Sri Lankan protesters demanding the resignation of President Gotabaya...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Rishi Sunak bids to be UK Prime Minister
9 July 2022 7:47 AM GMT

London, July 9: Indian-origin former Chancellor of the Exchequer in the British government Rishi...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

India votes in UNSC for West-sponsored resolution on Syria, abstains on Russian motion
9 July 2022 7:39 AM GMT

United Nations, July 9: India has voted for a UN Security Council resolution sponsored by...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

As Sri Lanka crisis deepens, UN chief calls for addressing root casuses of conflict

New York, July 14: As the Sri Lanka crisis deepened, UN Chief Antonio Guterres on Thursday said it is important to address root causes of the conflict and protesters' grievances.

Taking to twitter, the UN chief said, "I continue to follow the situation in Sri Lanka very closely. It is important that the root causes of the conflict and protesters' grievances are addressed.

"I urge all party members to embrace the spirit of compromise for a peaceful and democratic transition."

On Wednesday, a sea of protesters gathered outside Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's office. Police fired teargas shells to disperse the demonstrators. Embattled President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who fled the country, had appointed Wickremesinghe as Sri Lanka's interim President.

IANS


More in Entertainment
Silchar MLA assures to clear pile of post-flood garbage

Silchar MLA assures to clear pile of post-flood garbage

First angiography done at Silchar Medical College and Hospital Cath Lab

First angiography done at Silchar Medical College and Hospital Cath...

NTPC launches Girl Empowerment Mission in Assam, to train 40 minors

NTPC launches Girl Empowerment Mission in Assam, to train 40 minors

Similar Posts
Sri Lankan president flees the country amid economic crisis
13 July 2022 6:36 AM GMT

Colombo, Jul 13: The president of Sri Lanka fled the country early Wednesday, days after protesters...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Sri Lankan Prez Gotabaya Rajapaksa signs resignation letter
12 July 2022 10:49 AM GMT

Colombo, July 12: Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has signed his resignation letter, dated...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

India becoming world's most populous country may strengthen its claim for permanent UNSC membership:...
12 July 2022 6:12 AM GMT

United Nations, Jul 12: India's claim for permanent membership in the UN Security Council may get...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Abe's killing haunts Japan with questions on homemade guns
11 July 2022 9:06 AM GMT

Tokyo, Jul 11: The shooting sent shudders through low-crime, orderly Japan: A prominent politician...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Sri Lankan Cabinet ministers to resign after all-party government formation: PMO
11 July 2022 8:42 AM GMT

Colombo, Jul 11: Sri Lanka's entire Cabinet of ministers on Monday agreed to resign once an...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

India projected to surpass China as world's most populous country during 2023: UN report
11 July 2022 5:37 AM GMT

United Nations, Jul 11: India is projected to surpass China as the world's most populous country...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

1st pig heart transplant recipient died of heart failure, not rejection
2022-07-10T07:01:06+05:30

New Delhi, July 10: David Bennett Sr, a US citizen who made history as the world's first person to...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

A jacket that became symbol of Shinzo Abe's friendship with India
2022-07-10T07:00:35+05:30

Kochi, July 10: As the world on Friday mourned the death of former Japan Prime Minister Shinzo...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

CEO of 19 firms charged with selling fake Cisco devices worth $1 bn
2022-07-09T20:31:06+05:30

Washington, July 9: A US court has charged a man that ran 19 companies and at least 15 Amazon...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Nepal exports cement to India for 1st time
2022-07-09T19:30:58+05:30

Kathmandu, July 9: For the first time, Nepal has started exporting cement to India. The official...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Hundreds of Sri Lankan protesters break into President's official residence
9 July 2022 9:58 AM GMT

Colombo, Jul 9: Hundreds of Sri Lankan protesters demanding the resignation of President Gotabaya...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Rishi Sunak bids to be UK Prime Minister
9 July 2022 7:47 AM GMT

London, July 9: Indian-origin former Chancellor of the Exchequer in the British government Rishi...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

India votes in UNSC for West-sponsored resolution on Syria, abstains on Russian motion
9 July 2022 7:39 AM GMT

United Nations, July 9: India has voted for a UN Security Council resolution sponsored by...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

X
X