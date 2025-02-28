Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi pays tribute at Indian War Memorial in France

Paris, Feb 28: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi has laid a wreath at the war memorial in Neuve-Chapelle, France, honouring the supreme sacrifice of Indian soldiers who fought during World War I.

"General Upendra Dwivedi, COAS, laid a wreath at the Indian War Memorial in Neuve-Chapelle, France, honouring the supreme sacrifice of Indian soldiers who fought valiantly during World War I. Their courage, dedication and legacy are forever etched in history, inspiring generations to come. The Neuve-Chapelle Memorial stands as a powerful symbol of India's long-standing commitment to global peace, serving as a poignant tribute to the fallen soldiers and a reminder of their enduring bravery," the Indian Army wrote on X on Friday.

The Neuve-Chapelle Memorial commemorates the Indian soldiers who fought alongside Allied forces in the First World War, particularly during the Battle of Neuve-Chapelle in 1915. It stands as a testament to their bravery and sacrifice in a foreign land. On Wednesday, General Dwivedi visited the Marignane helicopter facility of Airbus near Marseille, where he was briefed on advanced aviation technology, defence systems, and aerospace engineering. The Indian Army emphasised the significance of this visit in enhancing India's defence capabilities.

"This visit underscores the Indian Army’s commitment to leveraging global aerospace innovations to enhance operational capabilities and strengthen defence preparedness, especially in the rotary wing aviation," the Army posted on X. As part of his visit to France, General Dwivedi also engaged with the French Army’s leadership and explored their modernisation initiatives. On Tuesday, he received a briefing on the French Army’s Scorpion programme, which focuses on collaborative combat, electronic warfare, and next-generation military technologies.

The Chief of Staff of the French Army, Chef d'etat-major de l'armee de Terre, acknowledged the growing military cooperation between the two nations. "Our armies are strengthening their interoperability around collaborative combat and electronic warfare. The SCORPION program illustrates this rise in power. It has proven its effectiveness in training and in operations, and we are proud to present it to our partners," the Chief of Staff of the French Army posted on X.

During his visit, General Dwivedi also interacted with personnel from the French Land Command’s 3rd Division, based in Marseille, and held discussions on joint military exercises and future collaborations. He will visit the prestigious Ecole de Guerre (French Joint Staff College) later in the day.